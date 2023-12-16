Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

