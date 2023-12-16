Dunedin Income Growth (DIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Stock Performance
LON:DIG opened at GBX 279 ($3.50) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89). The firm has a market cap of £410.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Dunedin Income Growth
