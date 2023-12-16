Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.12) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.82) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.33).
Dunelm Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($112,126.00). Insiders own 43.64% of the company’s stock.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
