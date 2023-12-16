DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Purchases $134,317.00 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,182,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,662.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 195.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.