Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $472.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.