Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,299 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 506,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,395,000 after acquiring an additional 188,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.