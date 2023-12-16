Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.21%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
