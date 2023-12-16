Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

