Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.87) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market cap of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.41.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

