Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.87) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The firm has a market cap of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.41.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
