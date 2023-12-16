Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

