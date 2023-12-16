Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.