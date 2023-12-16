Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta AB (publ)
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.