Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.12. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

