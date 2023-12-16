Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.