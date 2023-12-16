Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 8,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.