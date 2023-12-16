Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

EARN stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EARN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EARN

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.