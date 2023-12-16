Elsa A. Murano Sells 9,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

