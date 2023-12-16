Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

