Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.50.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.61. Empire has a 52 week low of C$33.22 and a 52 week high of C$40.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

