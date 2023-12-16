Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.61. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

