Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $77.60 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

