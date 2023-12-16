Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

ENLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

