EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.23

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.23 and last traded at $145.01, with a volume of 2919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

