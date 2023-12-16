Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. 38.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.89. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.339934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

