EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.