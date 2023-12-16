EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.63.

EQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

EQB stock opened at C$86.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.14. EQB has a 52-week low of C$53.86 and a 52-week high of C$87.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

