Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MaxCyte, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MaxCyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MXCT. Craig Hallum started coverage on MaxCyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

MaxCyte Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,362.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,550 shares of company stock worth $187,800 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

