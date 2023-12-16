Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.50

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 4231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,596. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

