Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on January 12th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 167.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.