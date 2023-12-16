Eric R. Marchetto Sells 11,863 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TRN opened at $28.33 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $821.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRN

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.