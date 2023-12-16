Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

