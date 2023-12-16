Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $48.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.14.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.