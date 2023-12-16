Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.