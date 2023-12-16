Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.