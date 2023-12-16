Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

