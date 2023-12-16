Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

EXAS stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

