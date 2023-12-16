Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

