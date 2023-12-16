Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

