Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

