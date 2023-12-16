Falcon Wealth Planning Has $310,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

