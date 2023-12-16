Falcon Wealth Planning Has $378,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

