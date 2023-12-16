Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 51.1% in November

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 59.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FFIE opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.