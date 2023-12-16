Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 991 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 353.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $143.52.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

