Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

