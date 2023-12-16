Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

