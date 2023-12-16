Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 8,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $62.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.