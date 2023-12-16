Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 7,527 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17,844.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 136,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 136,164 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

