Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,269 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DSM opened at $5.68 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

