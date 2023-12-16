Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

