Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

