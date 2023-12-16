Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,059.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $132.84.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.