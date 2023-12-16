Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $617.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

