Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $617.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
